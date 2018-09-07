Re: the Sept. 6 letter to the editor "You could have voted for McCain."
In response to a gentleman's statement addressed to liberals who issue platitudes about the passing of John McCain, I remember being an Independent voter in the years when McCain entered the senate in 1987. I found him to be a moderate earning the nickname "maverick" for his willingness to disagree with his party. I voted for him.
Fast forward to the Republican presidency of George W. Bush. It has been written that he had the lowest approval ratings during the 2008 financial crisis. When McCain chose to run against Barack Obama with his choice of an unqualified woman, Sarah Palin, I believed our country was a heart attack away from Palin being president. McCain lost by a 365-173 electoral college margin. Personal good qualities of McCain didn't always cross over to politics, he was a human with frailties.
June Brownlee
Southeast side
