Trump paid off pornstars and models days before the election. Also he planned a hotel in Moscow. Don’t you feel the least bit defrauded?
You cling to your assault rifle, believing your second amendment rights allow you to own a weapon used only to kill humans.
Cruel Immigration policy benefits “For Profit Prisons.” Wall/ Waste of Money, harmful to environment.
“Energy Independence?” Opens up millions of acres of public land to his friends for extraction.
Judges? Really? They are all pro corporation, anti civil (human) rights.
No Complete Deals Anywhere, sold out farmers and us, with tariffs. He inherited the strong economy. 50 corporations paid no federal taxes 2017 due to cuts.
Strategy for Middle East is falling apart. Defense contractors love that he pushed NATO to spend more.
We’re at crossroad 2020 will decide, Oligarchy or Green New Deal.
Yet he’s still your man? For your “Wall” he waved environmental rules, and eminent domain. That permits a fracking rig in your front yard. That is what you voted for.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
