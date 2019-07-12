I’ve read a number of letters submitted over the last several days and have been struck by the disconnect between some reader’s observations and the salute to our military I saw on television on the Fourth of July. The hour long celebration was an uplifting celebration of service by our armed forces. There were no political statements, with little focus on military hardware beyond the flyovers by a B-2 and the BlueAngels. The President’s remarks were on point and could not possibly be construed as offensive.
Did any of you who wrote derogatory letters actually see the tribute? I have trouble reconciling statements like “Heil Trump” with what I saw. Would any of the unhappy writers really begrudge the flyovers?-the Bile Angels have been flying about 60 of these exhibitions a year since the end of World War 2.
Debate is healthy when it is reality based rather than hyperbole and exaggeration!
Ed Wegener
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.