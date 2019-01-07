There's an old, not-so-nice saying, "I love humanity, it's people I can't stand." A variation of this is, "I love my country, it's certain know-nothing politicians I can't stand." Recess is over. Let's roll up our sleeves and resume the difficult business of running the United States of America. Hopefully, for the citizenry, resolution of differences and cooperative governance will be the new normal in 2019 and beyond.
Marlene C. Skinner
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.