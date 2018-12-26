All the discussion on talk TV and in the Arizona Daily Star are planting the seed that we may be headed for another recession. Fear can lead to panic and may result in a "self-fulfilling prophecy" brought on by the doom-sayers who will, I'm quite sure, place the blame on the current administration. People will spend less, invest less and could begin to withdraw funds in their banks as happened in the 1929 Depression disaster. The best thing we can do to avoid having our country fall into a deep, dark hole is to stop these discussions of impending doom. We need to build confidence, not destroy it. To continue the negative predictions is NOT going to encourage spending, it is going to destroy it and create an atmosphere of "tightening our belts". This will bring on a recession if we do so.
CJ Lawhon
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.