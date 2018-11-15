Re: the Nov. 11 column "No evidence of fraud as Pima vote count goes steadily on."
In Tim Steller's column of last weekend, he described a comment someone made on Facebook in reaction to a post about counting ballots, suggesting 'we shoot them'. It occurs to me that this may be where all sides can agree to a gun control measure. This irresponsible act of promoting or inciting gun violence should have a consequence. The consequence should be a loss of the right to own guns (and probably also the right to post messages in social media). We already have laws which lead to drivers losing their right to drive because of reckless acts. Why not also have a consequence, that, is, remove access to guns, for someone who exhibits a more dangerous behavior?
Nancy Rochman
Midtown
