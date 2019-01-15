It is very clear to me that one person owns this travesty of a government shutdown and that is Senator Mitch McConnell. McConnell’s refusal to even hear a spending bill is the crux of the problem. He doesn’t want to send a bill to the president that Trump won’t sign? Well, grow a spine, Senator. I suspect that there are enough votes in the Senate and House to override a presidential veto, if someone would stand up and exhibit some true leadership in the Senate. My new Constitutional rallying cry: Take back Article I !
GT WARREN
Midtown
