As some states move toward a challenge of Roe v. Wade, I have 2 questions for our society about this issue.
1. We know that for every abortion contemplated, the pregnancy was created by a man and a woman. And yet the man in this situation seemingly bears no responsibility. I can find no mention of him in debate surrounding abortion. Why does our society treat fathers as irrelevant in this situation?
2. If we wish to protect the life of an unborn child, why do we not take care of all children in our society after they are born - providing decent food, education, medical care, housing and social service intervention, if needed? And why, as a society, do we go to war when we know that very act destroys the lives of women, children and men?
Where does the belief in sanctity of life draw the line?
Nancy Rochman
Midtown
