RE: the March 23 article "February deficit of $234 billion was federal government record."
Regarding the article published March 23rd record$234 billion deficit for February and record debt to follow it was alarming and revealing. Alarming as no one wants the debt to explode but revealing because the shortfall was fueled by last years tax cut that has decreased revenue. That decreased revenue resulted in only a 1percent tax cut for individuals but a 23 percent cut for corporations. The wealthy have now gotten the money will they really chose to invest in America’s future or will they just continue to add to their personal wealth. Either way the choice is in the hands of a few and past history shows the rich keep getting richer.
Arthur Rogers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.