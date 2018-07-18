Red and Blue States. They used to be just words. Republicans and Democrats. The Elephant and the donkey.
The reasons behind the color designations are complicated and color TV had something to do with it!
But it’s interesting to note that red has been long associated with protest, , and-yes aggression and war. ()
The Soviets were known as “Reds” during the Cold War.
What’s the point of all this blather?
Just that given recent events re p(OTUS), and Russia, , and those RED states, one wonders whether the Republicans might re-think their color scheme.
“RED” states? - In my line of thought, even the most ardent Chumpster/Republican should be doing some real hard thinking, and the ‘REDS’ are just blindly led along to the tune of
“Clowns to the left of me, Jokers to the Right- Stuck in the Middle with YOU”! Oh, and that elephant? It’s now the proverbial “ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM”!
Shields Templar
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.