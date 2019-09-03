Sunday before last in Tucson, I attended a “Recess Rally” to ask our lawmakers to return to work and pass gun sense legislation after the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings. 100 deaths and twice as many injuries daily, occur nationwide. No one is immune. It happened to me three times.
Perpetrators exhibit warning predictors that they pose risk 51% of the time. Gun suicides account for 61 deaths a day. It's cause to act. Red Flag laws would allow families and law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily suspend access to guns if there are clear signs a person poses serious risk of harm to themselves or others. Red flag laws allow the opportunity to intervene with a loved one prior to a crisis.
Red flag laws work. 5 states have them, 18 more introduced them. Congress must act to implement laws to act before warning signs become tragedies. Please. Make your voices heard and your votes cast for gun sense candidates. Thoughts and prayers aren’t working.
Kelley Ireland
North side
