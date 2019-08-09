To honor our current "Red Flag" movement to impede gun violence I would like to recommend a serious suspect. He has a history of threatening foreigners with fire and fury like they've never seen, has praised white supremacists as "good people", seems to have a strong antipathy toward people of color, and has access to some serious weaponry. He can be found in Washington DC at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue when he's not on the golf course.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
