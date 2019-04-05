RE: the March 30 letter "Let's be on right side on Golan Heights."
The writer sounds like he blames the six day war on Israel, when it was due to increased attacks from Arab countries. Egypt had amassed a large force ready to attack Israel. But Israel outsmarted them and attacked them and destroyed 90% of Egypt's and Syria's air force. Hence a short war. As for disputed territory? Really, remember, "to the Victor goes the spoils" If conquered lands are to be given back to the losers, shouldn't America give back the U.S. to Native Americans? Texas to Mexico? China give back to Mongolia? Should most of Europe give back all the land that once was the Austria-Hungarian realm? China is building islands that aren't there and block the China Sea. Russian and Ukraine is like Ireland. Some wanted to stay loyal to England others wanted independence. Ukraine was once apart of Russia, so who gives back to whom? Giving back lands ceased in war is ridiculous.
RC Jazz
Northeast side
