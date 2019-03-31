RE: the March 26 letter "Hate-filled letters"
It took awhile to quit laughing when I read the gentleman ‘s “Hate Filled Letter” in today’s paper. None of his conservative brethren complained about Obama in 8 years, what a great joke. This gentleman must have gone into news blackout during the Obama administrations tenure.
President Obama was vilified, his character impugned, and detested in letters every bit as much as Trump has, not to mention the ugly social media campaigns against him.
President Bush was vilified by the Democrats during his administration. It happens so don’t make inane statements that aren’t true. But wait isn’t that what’s going on almost daily now!! Hmmm
Larry Huff
Midtown
