Re: the Oct. 8 letter "Conservatives aren't going to dump Trump."
In response to the letter today "Conservatives aren't going to dump Trump," many Americans and people all over the world are trying to understand why anyone could vote for and now continue to support Trump. The letter writer gave us his reasons for that support, among them "a refreshing pause in political correctness." As I disagree with all his reasons given, I must "pause" and give my opinion regarding his so called "refreshing pause reference." I feel the opposite. According to Websters, the opposite of refreshing is: destroying, discouraging, breaking, killing, hurting, dissuading, dulling, ruining, depressing, damaging. Trump is the antithesis of what the President should be. My hope is the impeachment of him and his unqualified and corrupt swamp moves quickly.
Sharon Winderl
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.