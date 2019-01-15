Re: the Jan. 13 article "It's time for a new government in Venezuela, US says."
In the article, I read some disturbing comments from State Department spokesman Robert Palladino. He spoke about their need for freedom and to live in a democratic society and how the U.S. needs "to begin the orderly transition to a new government."
As a student of foreign policy since the mid 1970s, I must say that our imperialism agenda has not worked in places like Iran, Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Our CIA involvement since 1960 has had serious blowback involving negative sentiment toward the U.S. Is it any of our business if Venezuela is run poorly? We should be more concerned about establishing democracy here, rather than trying to assure it in foreign lands.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
