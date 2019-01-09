President Trump promised to run govennment like a business. A bad idea.
Government should never be run like a private business. Our democracy depends on oversight, transparency, ethics, standards, no conflicts of interest, anti-nepotism laws etc.
Politicians have allowed themselves to evolve into almost no oversight or enforceable laws to regulate their actions.The rules they have created are self serving and intentionally corrupt. Most Americans thought no one was above the law. Wrong!We need solid laws to regulate public servants. Ethics, standards, rules don’t work. WE need transparency and honesty in government.
Pat Manion
Midtown
