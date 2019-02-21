Robert Reich attacks Howard Schultz's presidential candidacy because Shultz lacks political experience and is rich. Reich prefers the old style backroom politics of political parties: "years ago, political parties played the major roles in selecting presidential candidates." What Mr. Reich fails to grasp is many of us-just maybe a majority-are fed up with the extremism of both the political left and right. And we're fed up with the political parties. Schultz offers us an alternative.
Is Reich attacking Shultz because Reich is a shill for any Democratic candidate? Would he level the same attack if Schultz had come out as a Republican? And Reich says our incivility "might be related to the frustrations of people earning coffee grounds while those at the top run off the Super Venti Flat White." Interesting since Reich has been feeding off the public trough for most of his life. Check out his salary in '17 at UC Berkeley: $271,081. I guess he thinks that's coffee grounds. Ask a barrista.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
