Re: the Aug. 19 guest column "We expected better from Republicans in Congress."
Fantastic, inspiring op-ed by Peter and Pat Likins. May all of us — Republicans, Democrats and Independents — take their words to heart and get out and vote this week and this November. Regardless of party, responsible Americans need to come together and reject the madness of this president and the complicity of those who allow him to continue his attack on our country and our freedoms. Our children and grandchildren deserve no less from us all.
William Lesch
Downtown
