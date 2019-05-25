Religious Freedom?
I believe we can all agree that your freedom to swing your fist ends at my jaw.
Why is it then, that your freedom to exercise your religious beliefs does not end at my “Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness”?
Why is it that your “deeply held belief” should affect my behavior in any way?
Your beliefs should not affect my receiving needed medical procedures or medications. Your beliefs should not affect whether or not my shop stays open on the day that you call the Sabbath. Your beliefs should not affect whether or not I have to accompany my wife whenever she leaves the house.
If there is to be religious freedom, I want to have freedom FROM your religion.
Tony Maitland
Dove Mountain
