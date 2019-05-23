The attacks on Christians in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday and at the Jewish synagogue in California this week are horrific. Even worse, however, is the fact that, at least in Sri Lanka, ISIS is not only claiming responsibility, but labeling them as revenge for the New Zealand Mosque massacre. As a devout Muslim I am disgusted. Nowhere in the Holy Qur'an does it talk about murdering innocent civilians in the name of faith. Rather, it says that killing non-combatants Even in wartime, such as women, children, the elderly or the ill, is not permissible. And killing one person, without that person being guilty of murder or spreading terror and disorder in the land, is like killing all of mankind.
May Allah comfort the hearts of those affected and enable us to live with love and in peace with each other, regardless of our beliefs.
Nusrat Kathleen Aziz
Southwest side
