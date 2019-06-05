Yesterday marks the 30th anniversary of the June 4th Tiananmen Square massacre. Ordered by Deng Xiaoping, the People’s Liberation Army opened fire and killed indiscriminately the demonstrators, mostly students and some young professionals on the square. We don’t know how many hundreds or even thousands were killed, because the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has successfully kept the massacre covered up by lies, arrests, detentions and silencing of any voice other than their own. The methodical abuse of power by the CCP makes me treasure even more the democracy and free press we now have here. It also warns me of the danger of losing our democracy to autocracy that orders actions based on lies, fear and greed. Please remember “truth will make you free” (John 8:32) and please vote with understanding and compassion!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.