Over the years I have had plenty of issues with Senator McCain and some were person to person at public meetings. However when I think of him now I choose to remember his finest day as a presidential candidate. The day he confronted the woman with the red T-shirt on who told him she couldn't trust Obama because he was ah Arab. His response to that woman was dignified direct and honest and a message that needed to be said. I choose to always remember him for what he did and said on that day.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
