I had to smile at the letter “Democrats full of hate for Trump." It brought to mind the unending (and still ongoing) hate for President Obama shown by Republicans, and their desire to oppose and thwart anything he accomplished or tried to do. Some even heaped hate and disrespect upon his wife and children with disgusting and denigrating remarks. One could just as easily and correctly say, “just still full of hate, hate, hate,” for our past president. Somehow that’s OK, right?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.