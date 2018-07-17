Senators McCain and Flake should be Commended for their Unvarnished Criticism of Donald Trump following his meeting with his Friend and Mentor, the Thug Putin!!
Any Objective Analysis of the Facts clearly indicates that: Donald Trump is a Racist Neo Nazi, an Inveterate Liar, and Mentally Unstable. He is a threat to our Constitutionally Protected Freedoms and Nationally Security, and, as such, he MUST be Removed from Office Forthwith!!!
The Constitution of the United States provides the following for the removal of Donald Trump:
Article II, Section 4; 25th Amendment, section 4; and the 2nd
Amendment.
"Regarding Trump and his Republican Supports in Congress: "All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy." Former FBI director James Comey.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
