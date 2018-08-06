Congressman Grijalva is Correct: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen must be removed from Office for Blindly, with out Question, as the Nazi's did in enforcing Hitler's Orders, be removed from Office. The Neo Nazi Donald Trump must go as well, if the Republicans in Congress can put the Welfare of our Country as their First and Only priority and NOT in Supporting the Cruel, Barbaric , Mentally Unstable Trump so as to Maintain their Privileged/Power Positions!!
Our Country has no Positive/Unifying National Leadership. Trump is a Threat to the Stability of our Social System and National Security. We can only hope that the on going investigations by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will uncover evidence that will necessitate the removal of Donald Trump from Office, and, the upcoming National/State Elections will boot his supporters out of Office as well!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.