There is a reason that a doctor completes years of training before they can wield the sharp knife. Akin to a delicate surgery is the issuance of a tariff. With the flick of a pen, a tariff was issued and hog farmers were wounded. To everyone's surprise, one of the key economic advisers agreed that a tariff is a tax, dah! The tariff is collected by the federal government, but each consumer and to some extent related companies pay the price. In the case of the hog farmers, they might recover some of the lost revenues from money doled out by the federal government.
The Republican president increases taxes (in the form of tariff) and doles out subsidies. Remember the Republicans? They believe in a free market and competition. They believe in lowering the deficit, then pay for a tax plan with an increase in debt. When did the GOP become the DNC?
Mike Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.