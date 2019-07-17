If I wrote a letter to the Star would it be more sublime?
If I tried to somehow make it rhyme?
In 2020 Arizona should see a different hue
Mark Kelly’s record azures me he’s true blue
His opponent favors Mr. Trump
Who talked of swamp upon the stump
And turned DC into a dump
His cabinet has had both crooks and slobs
Unfit for Bob to consider a hobknob
His associates are now in the clink
For doing things that really stink
While PROTUS weekend tweets for all to see
Reveal a complete lack of decency
Racism and hate for diversity
Hypocrisy also shows through
Immigrants he hates but married two
“We have a right to sing the blues”
But the left will give us better hues.
Robert Samuels
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.