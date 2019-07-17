If I wrote a letter to the Star would it be more sublime?

If I tried to somehow make it rhyme?

In 2020 Arizona should see a different hue

Mark Kelly’s record azures me he’s true blue

His opponent favors Mr. Trump

Who talked of swamp upon the stump

And turned DC into a dump

His cabinet has had both crooks and slobs

Unfit for Bob to consider a hobknob

His associates are now in the clink

For doing things that really stink

While PROTUS weekend tweets for all to see

Reveal a complete lack of decency

Racism and hate for diversity

Hypocrisy also shows through

Immigrants he hates but married two

“We have a right to sing the blues”

But the left will give us better hues.

Robert Samuels

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

