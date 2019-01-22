Here is a plan to give both parties a win while reopening the government immediately. The Democrats agree to $5.7 billion for Border Security with the following provisos: the money is sequestered until (a) Mueller's investigation is complete (including requested interviews with the President and perhaps a review of his tax returns); (b) the full report is made available to Congress; (c) the report with sensitive redactions is made public.
Ron Bechky
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.