Re: the April 10 letter "Socialist hypocrisy."
Senators Basse’s bill had the desired effect. To excite pro-lifer’s to act on their outrage and anger, went exactly as planned! Political showmanship at its best. With such grandstanding it keeps us divided.
Such cases are rare. Laws are already in place protect the child, and could mean prison for doctors.
Meanwhile 6 days ago the US House of Congress voted to reinstate the Violence Against Women Act. The Republican ProLife/NRA voted against it because of a provision that added “boyfriend” to the list of Convicted stalkers, and convicted domestic violence to be denied gun purchase.
Also please stop being afraid of socialism. An example is, Defense contractors spend billions to lobby Washington for lucrative contracts boosting our military budget to a stupid $800 billion. Why? More Weapons More Money More Jobs. But If that’s not Socialism then what is?
Can you imagine the endless possibilities if we elected officials who leaned more toward peace?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.