I believe that Dean Baker misspoke when he wrote in his March 11 column, "Medicare for all is doable, but interest groups will stand in the way" that other countries have comparable outcomes "like treatment for cancer," in particular. Both American men and women have higher cancer survival rates than any European country or Canada. Generally, Americans get screened for cancer more often and have access to speedier care when diagnosed. America has the top 10 rated cancer hospitals in the world.
Though it's true that some other countries have longer life expectancies, that is not due to their superior healthcare but rather that more Americans are overweight and obese than most other countries, Our superior healthcare cannot overcome our destructive lifestyles.
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.