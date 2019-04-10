Re: The April 4 article "Carbon fee and dividend propel us to greener future."
Mr. Beshore wants green energy not to be a partisan issue, but it is. A recent Gallup poll says that, while 80 percent of Democrats support fossil fuel reduction, only 37 percent of Republicans do.
Due to its replacing coal with cheaper natural gas, the U.S. has led the world in carbon reductions over the past 10 years, yet such reductions are never enough for greens such as Mr. Beshore, who favor steep carbon taxes. Germany has substantially increased its green energy, yet it has failed to reduce its carbon emissions, and it has the most expensive energy prices in Europe.
While the U.S. has reduced its carbon footprint, China leads the world in carbon output, and India has a fossil fuel growth rate twice that of China. Thus, more reductions in fossil fuel use here due to carbon taxes will have virtually no effect on overall fossil fuel use and global warming reductions.
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.