Re: the Aug. 2 column "Media dismiss the 63M Trump voters, but they should not."
John Kass gives no evidence that journalists don’t understand Tump or why it is their job to do so. I believe their job is to report facts and give opinions based on facts. In my opinion, Mr. Kass was short on facts.
He says reporters shouldn’t call Trump dangerous and stupid, not because it’s not true but because it upsets Tump’s base. So they really aren’t supposed to report facts but just say things that won’t upset Trump or his base. At least he didn’t deny that Trump really is dangerous and stupid. It looks to me like the reporters are doing their job in spite of the hostility from the White House and all those Trump voters.
Were it not for America’s journalists we would have already lost our freedom. Thank you gals and guys that work hard to get the truth to the public.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
