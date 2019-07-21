President Trump is racist. Why spend time trying to convince him of this? He doesn't need to be aware of it for it to be true. A person doesn’t just decide to be racist; they are a product of their background and lack of experience. The fact that many agree with him does not change this. It only reinforces the fact that our country’s system and people have much to learn.
I cannot know what it is really like to be deaf, or blind, or of a different skin color than my own. But I can listen and be open to the fact that there are truly different ways that the world interacts with people of color or different abilities. And I can speak up.
If President Trump does not like the fact that the country he represents is multicultural, multiracial, opinionated and diverse, then he can resign and go back to what he was doing before.
Katy Brown
Midtown
