The constitutional democracy of the United States is based upon private property rights, a market economy, and the unfettered accumulation of wealth. These are the tools that our society uses through which individual and national ambitions for freedom and happiness may be reached. Could all this be illusionary and productive of neither, and, in fact, destructive of both when pursued in contradiction to community interests and achieved on the miseries or credulity of others?
Can we look at our own enormous wealth and see, at the same time, our own decadence; the untrammeled pursuit of individual wealth and luxury that has been destructive of both community and individual interests as evidenced by a decaying system of public education, public health care, and, in fact, the decay of the very health of our citizens? — all related to the centrifugal focus of our society.
We are all susceptible to the vagaries of time and situation; a responsibility to provide assistance to others when assistance is necessary... a representative social democracy!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
