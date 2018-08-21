Re: the Aug. 19 guest column "We expected better from Republicans in Congress."
Thank you to Pete and Pat Likins on expecting better from Republicans in Congress. My family's allegiance to the Republican Party flowed from my great grandfather, who fought under Gen. Grant during the Civil War. Recently, after 61 years, I left the party due to the Republican inability in Congress to take action on the separation of children from their parents at the border, presidential failure to support our international allies while leaning toward dictatorships, and tearing apart our society on demographic issues affecting our children's future. The last straw, as so well articulated by Pete and Pat Likins, was the unwillingness of the Republican led Congress to take action on these and other issues.
June Webb-Vignery
Foothills
