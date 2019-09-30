Ken Starr opposes impeachment although his attempt to impeach Clinton found only consensual sex with an intern. Lindsay Graham at that point stated that it didn't necessarily need a crime but a person should be removed if morally unfit. Martha McSally says she has been assaulted, I believe her but she doesn't extend the same to the 17 women accusing Trump. He bas on tape bragged about grabbing women by genitalia. He has insulted Gold Medal families, McCain, the handicapped, and believes in dictators over our allies. His using the office to get dirt on a rival is despicable. I guess appointing federal judges out ways the damage Trump is doing to this country.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.