How do Republicans, who unabashedly represent upper class and corporate America, get the average Jane and Joe to vote for them and how do they maintain political control?
Republicans aggressively target people who are single-issue voters, often winning them over with what Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway infamously called ‘alternative facts.’ They have identified issues which trigger single-issue voters, including abortion rights, gun rights, immigration, climate change, and LGBTQ rights. Foreign countries may be targeting these voters, too.
Republicans also have single-party rule in 30 states and this gives them control over critical state issues like voter suppression and gerrymandering.
Finally, the new conservative Supreme Court and appointments of federal judges who uphold regressive state rulings will contribute indefinitely to guaranteed conservative dominance of U.S. politics.
If you are a Democrat or Independent, and you desire political change, you have a formidable task ahead of you.
Peter Bakke
Northwest side
