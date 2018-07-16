Republican congressmen and women are looking to impeach Rod Rosenstein because of Mueller's investigation into Russian involvement in Trump's victory. What a corrupt group of people! They need to be voted out en mass in November. When your leader is a disgusting, "grab-em' by the pussy," pathological liar, and you want to stop an independent investigation - that's pathetic. Especially when you consider Republican's who have a conscience and believe in the rule of law are conducting the investigation. It's hard to believe the latter exist. The Republican Party is headed to the dust bin. They've lost their soul.
Jim Dreis
East side
