Jeff Flake made some great speeches. But, it was all talk. He spoke of country first, before party. Yeah… Was he simply copying John McCain’s magnificent speech or were these his own? McCain voted "No" on a major issue immediately after his speech. Flake still supports Trump. No, Mr. Flake, you are no John McCain.
Following Trump’s Helsinki disaster, a bipartisan resolution on the Senate floor asked the chamber to simply go on record as backing our own intelligence agencies. Just prior to the resolution, Flake stated, “We in the Senate who have been elected to represent our constituents cannot be enablers of falsehoods.” Something he and his party members do every day. Of course, the resolution was blocked by leadership. This was to support our American institutions.
It’s a Republican thing. Right or wrong, he’s the president. How long is this going to keep going on? Trump lies and embarrasses the United States in front of the world, and Republicans defend him.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
