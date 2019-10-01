I am a retired military person. Unfortunately the Republican party has been denigrated by two Elected Presidents (Nixon/Trump). I have been honored to have worked in job association with intelligence people from the FBI/NSA/CIA. and understand security control. In my era any all data would be declassified by the initiating person. To this day (I am 81) I do not discuss anything I know as classified because I don't know what the current status is today. Trump has no reality of the importance of intelligence and should refer ALL declassification to proper classification authorities. He is totally in his own personal, unknowledgeable bubble, and fails to be a logical with any level of intelligence. His ignorance shouldn't be tolerated by our congressional oversight people. Nixon gave away our business shaking hands in China (February 72), Trump Middle East. Senator McConnel shows no concern for American security.control.
Donald Groner
Benson
