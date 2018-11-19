Re: the Nov. 17 letter to the editor "Democrats twist health-care facts."
The letter writer says the Democrats and the liberal media blame everything bad on the Republicans (the party in charge for the last two years, by the way), even though this is "their" health care system. Fair enough. But she says nothing has changed since it was enacted into law. Not so.
The Trump administration has done everything in its power to torpedo the Affordable Care Act, including, but not limited to, repeatedly threatening to destabilize ACA marketplaces, spreading doubt about whether it would enforce the tax penalty for refusing to sign up, cutting funding for the law’s outreach groups, slashing Obamacare’s advertising budget by 90 percent, and cutting the open-enrollment period by 45 days. If the Trump administration was worried about Obamacare’s rising premiums, it would be increasing investments in enrollment promotion, not slashing them. This Chicken Little mentality is an insult to all Americans, and very damaging.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
