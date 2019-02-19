Only those who refuse or are incapable of a Critical Analysis of the Facts and the Actions of Donald Trump will deny that he poses a threat to our Constitutionally Protected Freedoms and National Security. He is NOT fit to service in the Office of President of the United States. He is Mentally Unstable and has undermined the very nature of our Constitutional Democracy with Three Co-Equal Branches of Government, as well as our Independent and Free Press.
In Supporting Donald Trump, the GOP has ignored the Welfare of our Country, putting Party Politics as their main Considerations!!! Why? So as to maintain the GOP Power and Privileged Positions in Government: at both the National and State Levels. They have effectively destroyed themselves as Representatives in Our Constitutional Democracy.
Trump will be removed from Office before 2020!!! His Supporters in the US Congress will be Booted Out of Office in the 2020 National Elections. Democrats, including Social Democrats, will control both the House and Senate!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.