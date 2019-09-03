Republicans blame mass shootings on mental health issues. “We must treat distressed youth suffering from these illnesses,” to prevent school and other mass shootings, insisting, “Guns don’t kill people.” Actually, “People WITH guns, kill people.” One idiot Congressman said, “If there were no guns, they’d use knives.” Knives wouldn’t kill 59 people at a concert. In China, 22 kids were knifed in school. All Survived.
Eleven percent of mass shooters had shown any signs of mental instability. The shooter in Las Vegas was 64 and had no mental health record. Sixty-Two percent appear to be ‘urged on’ by white-supremacist ideas and presidential rantings.
Most mass shooters are not students in school. Most are millennials.
High-Volume magazines, semi-automatic or ‘hair-trigger’ weapons, will disintegrate any hunted animal, much as they do to teenagers in high school or Hispanics shopping for their kids.
Congressional Republican and presidential (insincere) thoughts and prayers have made no difference in the pain and suffering of surviving family or relatives.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
