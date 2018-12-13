For three years, Trump has promised a “beautiful wall paid for by Mexico." At his rallies, he would ask, "Who’s gonna pay for that wall?” and the crowd would answer, “Mexico!” And now, the U.S. government and the American people are being held hostage to his demand for $5 billion to build his wall, demanding that we pay up or face a government shutdown. Mexico will pay, huh?
As one consequence of Republican insistence on a shutdown, they are engaging in a war on Christmas. Hundreds of thousands of hard working government employees face uncertainty: Will they have a paycheck? Should they buy gifts for their loved ones? Anxiety, frustration and fear, created by Republicans, against our citizens — and at Christmas. Republicans are using the shutdown to extort money from Americans, weaponizing the holidays against hard working citizens. War on Christmas? You betcha, a war being waged by Trump and his Republican enablers. Humbug on them all.
Phil Barber
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.