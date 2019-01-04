Re: the Dec. 29 letter to the editor "Republicans deficient at running economy."
In response to the letter writer, who accused Republicans of mismanaging the economy, I would remind him it was Republican Calvin Coolidge who presided over the expanding economy in the Roaring 20s, that it was Republican Ronald Reagan who, after pulling us out of a recession caused by Democrat Jimmy Carter's runaway inflation, cut taxes and achieved 4% GDP growth his last six years in office. Barack Obama did not even reach 3% GDP growth in any of his 8 years in office. Then along comes Donald Trump, who cuts taxes, deregulates the economy, and achieves 3% GDP growth his very first year in office. Obama could have done the same but chose the old Democratic way of high taxes and increased regulation, which policies led to the slowest recovery from a recession on record. If the Democrats regain the Presidency in 2020, expect more of the same.
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.