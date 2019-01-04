Republicans, what part of the following do you honestly support?
Politically established gerrymandering making voting not disposed or willing to believe, or free voting for all?
Blocking or preventing the registration of minorities and those likely to vote the other way, or the voting ability every American earned and deserves? (Did you fight in any war to protect the Constitution and the right-to-vote therein?)
Protecting the profit-making right of corporations and the wealthy, or the ability for everyone to make a fair living wage?
Protection of Corporation, Insurance and Big Oil Company profits for their executives and shareholders, or a safe, healthy country, where everyone can be as safe as possible from injury, illness or disease, without fear of bankruptcy (remember before 2008)?
An America only for the extremely wealthy, pollution makers, profiteers, whites people and the industrial-military complex, or the United States created by our forefathers for everyone, race, faith, color, of the people, by the people, for the people?
Are you rich or average?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.