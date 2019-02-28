A seven-hour hearing and the Republican representatives wasted the day without any defense of their president. Dumping on the witness was all they could do, unable to refute or attack the testimony of Michael Cohen. Worse, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona made a complete fool of himself when was unable to even ask a question of the witness.
Thank voters for putting Democrats in charge so we can see actual accountability be practiced in Congress for a change.
The GOP wasted their time Wednesday. One has to wonder if they are working for the United States or Russia now.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.