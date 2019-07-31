Okay my grey haired baby boomers, of which I am. Okay my country first aging veterans, of which I am. How does it feel to have your President turn on your former VP candidate and Speaker of the House? How's your values holding up? When will you learn, the carnival pitch man has captured your thought process. Ryan was great and his legacy terrific, UNTIL he slammed Trump in his upcoming book. Never was a Ryan fan and he should have stood up to Trump when on active duty! But, Trumps true character is in full display. Ryan now is a disaster and its great he no longer is in the party (Trump speak).
Wow. Is there no end to his me-first-ism!
Enjoy you Trumpsters!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.