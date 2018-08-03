I've found it confusing that the Republicans do not stand up against the often ignorant policies and comments of Donald Trump. I read they are afraid to irritate the Trump base. It seems as it should be just the opposite to me. I am a true independent voter, having gone 7D, 6R in presidential elections over the years but I will never vote for any Republican in the coming elections and may never again.
I want my representatives in Congress to have a spine; to have the intestinal fortitude to stand up for our country and the simple concept of moral right and wrong. Those who are spineless may satisfy the base but they dissatisfy the majority of us. So if they think pleasing a minority "base" is the way to win, I think they're in for a big disappointment. I'll vote for those with a heart and a spine.
Robert Stanelle
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.